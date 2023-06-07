08 June 2023

Rishi Sunak guest of honour at Major League Baseball game in Washington DC

By The Newsroom
08 June 2023

Rishi Sunak was guest of honour at a Major League Baseball game celebrating US-UK ties.

The Prime Minister watched Washington Nationals take on Arizona Diamondbacks during his trip to the US.

Fans were treated to a military flypast and both God Save the King and the Star Spangled Banner played by Royal Marines and US military bands.

Mr Sunak mingled with players before the game and wore a Nationals jacket as he was cheered onto the pitch – although Nationals Park was far from full.

The ceremonial first pitch at the UK-US Friendship Day was thrown by British army veteran Stuart Taylor after Downing Street rejected the idea of Mr Sunak throwing the ball in front of thousands of spectators.

“These sorts of things are pitched to us from time to time but, at this event, the first pitch is going to be thrown by Stuart Taylor, who is the CEO of the Allied Forces Foundation,” the Prime Minister’s spokesman said.

“That, I think we felt, was the most appropriate way of highlighting the breadth and depth of the UK-US relationship, particularly focusing on service personnel and veterans.”

After the pitch, Mr Sunak asked Mr Taylor: “How was that, quite good right?”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Pope Francis set to undergo surgery

world news

Quebec orders more evacuations as dozens of wildfires continue to rage

world news

Today's weather in London, Wednesday June 7

news