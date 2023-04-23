23 April 2023

Rishi Sunak hails brave rescue effort to evacuate British diplomats from Sudan

By The Newsroom
23 April 2023

Rishi Sunak has hailed the brave efforts of the UK’s armed forces after they swooped into Sudan to help British diplomats and their families to escape fighting.

The Prime Minister said the British military had undertaken a “difficult” operation to evacuate UK officials from Sudan following fears embassy staff could be targeted.

Hundreds have died in a bloody conflict between the Sudanese army and a powerful paramilitary group known as the Rapid Support Forces.

Mr Sunak tweeted: “UK armed forces have completed a complex and rapid evacuation of British diplomats and their families from Sudan, amid a significant escalation in violence and threats to embassy staff.

“I pay tribute to the commitment of our diplomats and bravery of the military personnel who carried out this difficult operation.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Minister admits national emergency alert will be 'inconvenient and irritating'

news

Prince Louis pictured being pushed in wheelbarrow by Kate before fifth birthday

news

London Marathon runners could face heavy rain for much of the race

news