Rishi Sunak says his favourite Nando’s order includes a helping of broccoli

Rishi Sunak’s favourite Nando’s order includes a helping of broccoli, the Prime Minister has revealed.

He revealed his preferred order from the peri-peri style chicken restaurant when questioned by a girls’ team at Wantage Town FC.

Mr Sunak said his Nando’s order was a half chicken, medium spiced, with chips and broccoli, adding: “It’s good broccoli.”

The Prime Minister said he also likes to “mix it up” sometimes and get boneless chicken thighs.

The football team, made up of players between 12 and 15 years old, also asked Mr Sunak his favourite club, which he replied was Southampton.

Mr Sunak was asked about his favourite song, and told the team it was currently When The Saints Go Marching In, an anthem for the team.

He added he was currently “slowly getting into” country music, revealing he was listening to The Cowboy In Me by Tim McGraw, which he first heard in the television series Yellowstone.

“I definitely cannot sing it,” he added when faced with encouragement from the team, telling them he was saving his voice for ITV’s election debate on Tuesday.

Mr Sunak also spoke about how Taylor Swift featured in his listening, days after telling reports he probably did not meet the bar to be considered a “Swiftie”.

Several of the girls present told him they would be going to Swift’s upcoming concerts, part of the pop star’s Eras Tour.

The Prime Minister told the team he enjoyed batting at cricket nets when he had the opportunity, after he was asked about his own sporting endeavours.

He was also asked if he ever wandered the corridors of No 10 Downing Street in his pyjamas, joking to the team: “When no one is looking, I do.”

Taking part in a football exercise, Mr Sunak passed the ball to players as they took shots at a goal.

He was joined on the visit by David Johnston, the Conservative candidate for Didcot and Wantage, and was guided around the pitch by Lesley Furnival, the club’s first ever chairwoman.