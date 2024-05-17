17 May 2024

Rishi Sunak spotted at Southampton football match

By The Newsroom
17 May 2024

Rishi Sunak was in the stands on Friday night to watch his beloved Southampton FC take on West Brom.

The Prime Minister, a self-described “massive Saints fan”, was seen standing and clapping, wearing a black hoodie emblazoned with “Saints 85” in red.

Home team Southampton and West Brom are competing for a place in next Sunday’s Championship play-off final.

He said in April he is hoping for a “trip to Wembley” at the end of the football season to watch his team in the play-offs.

Mr Sunak was born in Southampton and has previously said he would be a “very happy man” if he could run his club.

