Riz Ahmed calls for an end to ‘indiscriminate bombing of Gaza’s civilians’

Actor Riz Ahmed has called for “an end to the indiscriminate bombing of Gaza’s civilians” amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.

The British actor, 40, who was nominated for an Oscar for the film The Sound Of Metal, said “staying silent is not an option” as he blasted the “morally indefensible war crimes”.

Sharing a lengthy statement on social media, he wrote: “We are told there are two sides to what is happening in Israel and Palestine. But in my heart, I know there is only one — the side of our humanity.

If we are on the side of humanity we must urgently speak up to try and avert the loss of innocent life

“What happened in Israel last week was horrific and wrong. The pain and fear so many are feeling is deep and real.

“What’s happening in Gaza now, and has been happening in Palestine under the Occupation for decades, is horrific and wrong. The depth and reality of this suffering cannot be ignored.

“If we look only in one direction, we will go even deeper into darkness.

“But that is exactly what is happening right now. We are being asked to look away while the civilians of Gaza, half of them children, are running out of time.

“If we are on the side of humanity we must urgently speak up to try and avert the loss of innocent life.

“This means calling for an end to the indiscriminate bombing of Gaza’s civilians and vital infrastructure, the denial of food, water and electricity, the forced displacement of people from their homes.

“These are morally indefensible war crimes.”

He added: “We need to put ourselves in the shoes of the people of Gaza, now, before we all walk past the point of no return.

“If like me you have been grappling to find the right words, there are none. No words can encompass the pain, heal the rifts or do justice to all these injustices.

“Whatever you say will be too much for some and not enough for others. But what matters it that we speak up. Staying silent is not an option.”

More than a million people have fled their homes in the besieged Gaza Strip in the past week.

The enclave’s food and water supplies are dwindling, ahead of an expected Israeli invasion aiming to eliminate Hamas’ leadership.

More than 700 figures from the entertainment industry have signed an open letter released by the non-profit entertainment industry organisation Creative Community For Peace in support of Israel, condemning Hamas and demanding the safe return of hostages being held in Gaza.

This includes Hollywood stars Gal Gadot, Jamie Lee Curtis, Chris Pine, Mayim Bialik, Liev Schreiber, Amy Schumer, Michael Douglas, Jerry Seinfeld and Dame Helen Mirren, who recently played former Israeli prime minister Golda Meir in a film.