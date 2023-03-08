RMT members to vote on Network Rail offer from Thursday
By The Newsroom
Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) members at Network Rail will begin voting on an offer aimed at resolving the bitter industrial dispute on Thursday.
The referendum on what the union described as a “new and improved” offer will run until March 20.
The RMT said the proposal “involves extra money” and is not conditional on accepting Network Rail’s maintenance reforms.
Network Rail has always insisted pay rises can only be funded through modernising how it carries out maintenance, and has already started consulting on changes.
The RMT has been engaged in national rail strikes since June last year, frequently decimating services.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox