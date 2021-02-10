Robert Jenrick announces £3.5 billion to help end the ‘cladding scandal’
The Government is to provide a further £3.5 billion to help end the “cladding scandal” in England, Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick has said.
In a Commons statement, Mr Jenrick told MPs that it would mean leaseholders in high-rise blocks would face no costs for cladding remediation work.
And he said that those in low and medium rise blocks would never have to pay more than £50 a month for cladding removal work.
To help fund the scheme he said that the Government was imposing a new tax on residential property in the UK.
He said that without Government action building owners would simply pass on the costs of remediation work to leaseholders.
“That would risk punishing those who have worked hard, who have bought their own home, but through no fault of their own have found themselves caught in an absolutely invidious situation,” he said.