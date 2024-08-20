Robertson did not consider position following Israeli diplomat meeting criticism

Scotland’s External Affairs Secretary said he has not considered resigning his position following significant criticism over his meeting with an Israeli diplomat.

Angus Robertson told BBC Radio Scotland’s Good Morning Scotland (GMS) programme that he believed it was “right” to communicate the Scottish Government’s opposition to the conflict in Gaza.

The senior minister apologised on Monday for meeting with Israel’s deputy ambassador Daniela Grudsky two weeks ago, with Mr Robertson admitting the meeting should have been limited to calling for an immediate ceasefire.

I most certainly did not want to create an impression that there was a normalisation of relations between the Scottish Government and the Israeli government when there is not

However, he said issues which did not relate to the war were raised by Ms Grudsky, including energy, tourism and economic co-operation.

He told the radio programme: “That meeting was not an appropriate space or time for that meeting to take place.”

Mr Robertson has faced criticism from within his own Holyrood party, with veteran MSP Christine Grahame describing his position as a “liability”.

Meanwhile, SNP MP Ruth Maguire told the Herald on Monday she shared the “anger” felt by party members in relation to the meeting.

Mr Robertson was asked if he had considered his position in the cabinet following the backlash.

He told GMS: “No, I haven’t because I think it was right to communicate the message that we did.

“But I have reflected very strongly on the impact that it has created and the impression that was created, which is why I issued the apology yesterday.

“I most certainly did not want to create an impression that there was a normalisation of relations between the Scottish Government and the Israeli government when there is not.”

The Scottish Government has suspended any further meetings with the Israeli government until peace progress has been made in the conflict with Hamas.