Robison urges Chancellor to avoid ‘ill-timed tax breaks’

Scotland’s Finance Secretary has urged the Chancellor to avoid “ill-timed tax breaks” for wealthy people in the upcoming autumn statement.

Shona Robison has written to Jeremy Hunt asking for additional funding for public services.

Setting out a list of the Scottish Government’s requests, she also calls for an increase in its capital budget.

Ms Robison, who is also deputy first minister, says there should be an “essential guarantee” to ensure people on low incomes have basic necessities.

Ms Robison said: “The UK faces a combination of low growth and high interest rates.

“The autumn statement must learn the lessons from last year’s ‘mini budget’ – it must not compound these problems with ill-timed tax breaks which would place even greater pressure on the public finances.

“The Scottish Government is using the levers available to us to support people through this difficult time.

“However, it is important that the UK Government uses its full range of reserved powers to address these challenges.”

She continued: “With many families continuing to struggle with the cost of living, the Chancellor must not use this statement to cut benefits.

“The autumn statement provides an important opportunity for the UK Government to support us to deliver the investment and services that Scotland needs, to demonstrate its commitment to net zero, and to help people and businesses with the economic challenges they face.”

A Treasury spokesman said: “Total departmental spending will be around £100 billion higher in four years’ time, even after taking account of inflation, while reducing national debt.

“The autumn statement will focus on how we get the economy growing healthily again by unlocking investment, getting people back into work and reforming our public services so we can deliver the growth our country needs.”