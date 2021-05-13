Rolls-Royce which belonged to Princess Margaret up for auction

This 1980 Rolls-Royce Silver Wraith II was formerly the property of Princess Margaret for twenty-two years
4:16am, Thu 13 May 2021
A Rolls-Royce which belonged to Princess Margaret for 22 years is expected to fetch up to £55,000 at auction this month.

The 1980 Rolls-Royce Silver Wraith II is believed to have carried distinguished passengers during its time under Margaret’s custodianship, including the Queen, Diana Spencer before she married Prince Charles, and former US president Ronald Reagan and First Lady Nancy.

The car, which was tailored to Margaret’s personal specifications, is being sold with H&H Classics at IWM Duxford in Cambridgeshire on May 26.

The vehicle has 48,000 miles on the clock, with its final official journey conveying family members to Margaret’s funeral in 2002.

Just 2,135 Silver Wraith IIs were made between 1977 and 1980.

Damian Jones, head of sales at H&H Classics, said: “This is a very special, very important and low mileage Silver Wraith II which surely belongs in a museum.

“It is offered for sale with copy build records, service invoices and a wealth of period photos.”

