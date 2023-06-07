Round up of latest top business news stories

Whether seeking a tattoo with deep personal significance or an artistic style, numerous talented artists in Newcastle and the wider North East area can cater to various preferences. Despite differing opinions, the timeless art form's popularity continues to grow. Stay updated with Newcastle's news through free email newsletters, which bring headlines straight to your inbox. The top-rated tattoo shops in and around Newcastle are listed according to Google reviews, with a minimum of 15 reviews required for qualification. Visit the NewcastleWorld website to learn more and sign up.

Nike is set to establish its first proper store in Manchester by occupying the former flagship Topshop location in the Arndale shopping centre. The two-floor megastore will feature the Nike Rise concept, focusing on in-store digital experiences, and is expected to open late this year. The addition of Nike, along with previous lettings to Clarks and Gilly Hicks, demonstrates the confidence popular retail brands have in Manchester Arndale as a prime location for attracting shoppers from the North West and beyond.

Marks & Spencer plans to open a new store in Liverpool ONE, replacing its nearly 100-year-old Church Street location. The 100,000sq ft establishment, set in the former Debenhams building on South John Street, will feature a café, clothing and home departments, food hall, and bakery. Officials have yet to confirm the moving date. M&S aims to invest nearly £500,000 in existing and new stores over the next year, creating 3,400 jobs nationwide. The retail giant also intends to expand its franchises with BP, Moto, SSP, and Costa.

Bristol's underground tube network plans are being developed as part of a £4bn mass transit system. Bristol City Council aims to create a carbon-neutral network by 2030, unlike London Underground's more polluting trains. The underground railway will be part of a broader transit system and will run both overground and underground. The council is considering four vehicle options, with Very Light Rail being the current favorite. Work is expected to start by 2029/30, focusing on the southwest corridor from Temple Meads to Bristol Airport, aiming to improve public transport access and reduce emissions.

Birmingham is set to receive a new Marks & Spencer (M&S) store this year, as the company announces major investments in UK branches. The new Birmingham Bullring store will replace the existing High Street location and occupy a vacant Debenhams unit. M&S plans to invest nearly £500,000 in new and existing stores over the next year, creating 3,400 jobs nationwide. It also aims to extend its partnerships with BP, Moto, SSP, and Costa. The announcement follows strong Christmas trading, with record food sales and the highest clothing and home market share in seven years.

Liverpool ONE is gearing up to welcome a new gaming venue, Tap Level, in May. Spread across 6,500 sq ft and two floors, the establishment will offer eight console stations, two racing simulators, and 22 computers. The upper level will host live gaming broadcasts, while the lower level will feature a lounge area, bar, dining tables, and a gaming arena for 100 people. The menu includes gaming-themed cocktails, shakes, seltzers, beers, food, and soft drinks. Additionally, Gravity Max, a multi-activity entertainment venue, is set to open later this year in Liverpool ONE's former Debenhams store.

Adjacent to Woodilee Village, the Fauldhead development will consist of 228 homes, including 171 private options and 57 affordable houses in collaboration with Hillhead Housing Association. Construction is set to begin in January 2023 and take five years, with an investment of £50 million in East Dunbartonshire. The site will feature green spaces, ponds, trees, and hedgerows, as well as bat, bee, and bird boxes, promoting biodiversity. Connectivity to surrounding areas will be improved with footpaths, and a sales launch is anticipated in Winter 2023.