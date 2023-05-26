Round up of latest top people news stories

Little Mix singer Perrie Edwards supported fiancé Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in his final game for Liverpool. Joined by their 18-month-old son Axel, the family celebrated Alex's career at Anfield. In a recent interview, Perrie discussed the challenges of balancing motherhood, career, and wedding planning. The couple, engaged since June last year, have started organising their big day. Perrie is also working with mental health charity Better Help to raise awareness and end stigma around mental health, following her own struggles with anxiety.

This Morning's new interim presenters Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary faced backlash from viewers after a series of on-air blunders. Hammond, replacing Phillip Schofield, mistakenly asked if the late George Michael was appearing on the show during a Wham! tribute and mispronounced guest Anne Nolan's name. Fans criticised Hammond on Twitter for her gaffes, questioning her suitability for the hosting role.

Actor Stephen Graham opened the Rare Space Sanctuary Garden at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show, designed to offer a peaceful retreat for dementia patients. Conceived by Charlie Hawkes, the award-winning garden features 2,000 plants, easy-to-maintain Japanese forest grass, and multi-stem Parrotia persica to provide defined shade for those with rare dementias. The sensory garden also has a level, textured path, and brightly coloured benches. An ambassador for The National Brain Appeal, Graham praised the garden's design, which will be relocated to the charity's first Rare Dementia Support Centre.

Peaky Blinders star Cillian Murphy prioritises family and staying grounded over fame, crediting his wife, Yvonne McGuinness, for keeping him rooted. The couple, who met in 1996 and married in 2004, have two sons and chose to raise them close to their Irish roots in Dublin. McGuinness, a multidisciplinary artist, provides stability while Murphy works on acclaimed projects like Inception and the upcoming film Oppenheimer, directed by Christopher Nolan. Murphy prefers a low-key life, focusing on improving his craft and maintaining a work-life balance, avoiding the "bubble" of nonstop film work and industry events.

In an appearance on This Morning, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was questioned by hosts Alison Hammond and Craig Doyle regarding Suella Braverman's controversial speeding incident. Braverman, the UK Home Secretary, had allegedly sought government assistance with her charge, potentially violating the ministerial code. Sunak stated no further investigation was needed as Braverman accepted a fine and points on her license. The interview attracted mixed reactions from viewers, with some criticising the hosts' approach, while others lauded their down-to-earth questioning style.

ITV's This Morning fans welcomed stand-in host Craig Doyle, who filled in for Dermot O'Leary as he took the day off for his 50th birthday. Doyle's natural charisma and chemistry with co-host Alison Hammond garnered positive reactions on social media. Despite a comical mistake of momentarily forgetting they were on air, viewers found the moment endearing. This comes after a string of recent criticisms towards Hammond for minor errors made on the show.

Birmingham and West Midlands produce numerous millionaires and billionaires, as revealed by the Sunday Times Rich List 2023. These wealthy individuals come from diverse sectors such as gambling, retail, IT, and property development. Despite not making the UK top 10, the region's highest-ranking billionaire is at number 16. Nationally, Gopi Hinduja and family top the list with a net worth of £35bn, followed by Sir Jim Ratcliffe at £29.688bn. Birmingham and West Midlands' wealthiest individuals exemplify both legacy continuance and new entrepreneurship success stories.

Real Madrid target Jude Bellingham faces concerns from fans over La Liga's handling of racism, following the recent racial abuse suffered by winger Vinicius Jr during a match against Valencia. Fans took to social media to discourage Bellingham from joining the Spanish league, highlighting the need for appropriate measures against racism. Vinicius Jr shared incidents of racial abuse on Instagram, questioning the lack of repercussions for perpetrators and clubs. The post has received over five million likes, and seven people have been arrested in connection with the incidents.

Lorraine Kelly, the 63-year-old presenter of ITV's daytime show, Lorraine, experienced a wardrobe coincidence when guest Jo Elvin appeared, wearing the same blazer. The pair laughed off the mishap, discussing it on-air and posting photos on Instagram. Fans found humour in the situation, with some commenting on their excellent taste. The blazer was identified as being from the brand ME+EM. Earlier in the week, Kelly had another embarrassing incident when a miscommunication with guest Will Young led to her mentioning his recently deceased dog. Lorraine airs weekdays at 9 am on ITV.

Coleen Rooney celebrated her son Klay's 10th birthday by sharing a heartfelt collage of photos on Instagram. The post featured Klay with his family and playing football for Manchester United's junior team, echoing his father Wayne Rooney's career. Friends and fans shared their birthday wishes in the comments section. Wayne also dedicated a post to Klay on his own social media. Coleen and Wayne, parents to four sons, have been together for 20 years and are planning to renew their wedding vows as Wayne manages DC United in the US while Coleen remains in Liverpool with their children.