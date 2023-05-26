Little Mix singer Perrie Edwards celebrated fiancé Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's final game at Liverpool, joined by their 18-month-old son Axel. The couple got engaged in June last year and have started planning their wedding. In a recent interview with Grazia, Perrie discussed the challenges of balancing motherhood, a career, and wedding planning. Meanwhile, the singer has also partnered with mental health charity Better Help to raise awareness and break the stigma surrounding mental health, after opening up about her own struggles with anxiety.

TV personality Carol Vorderman has taken a step away from ITV after securing a role on BBC's prime-time show, Have I Got News For You. The former Countdown star, who frequently appeared on ITV's This Morning, will join the satirical panel talk show hosted by journalist Steph McGovern. Carol announced the news to her 352,000 Instagram followers and expressed her excitement about joining the show. Have I Got News For You will air on BBC One on Friday, May 26, at 9 pm.

Birmingham and West Midlands' wealthiest individuals hail from diverse backgrounds, including gambling, retail, IT, and property development, according to the 2023 Sunday Times Rich List. Although none made the UK's top 10, the region's richest hold their own, as new entrepreneurs join legacy billionaires. Nationally, Gopi Hinduja and his family top the list with a £35bn net worth, followed by self-made billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe, worth £29.688bn.

Two West Midlands Railway conductors, Dan and Sam, discovered love through their shared passion for trains after a chance encounter in 2006. Initially working in different sectors, they both eventually became Senior Conductors at West Midlands Trains. The couple, who bonded over a photo of a Class 158 train, got engaged after four months and recently celebrated 11 years of marriage. The pair attribute their relationship's success to their mutual love of trains, which led to their careers on the railway and their lives together, complete with two cats, two ducks, and two chickens.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak recently appeared on This Morning, addressing the controversy surrounding Suella Braverman's speeding incident. Braverman, UK Home Secretary, had asked government officials for assistance with the charge, potentially violating the ministerial code. Sunak has decided not to pursue further investigation, as Braverman accepted a fine and points on her license. Viewers of the ITV show expressed mixed reactions to the handling of the interview by hosts Alison Hammond and Craig Doyle.

Model Abbey Clancy attended the RHS Chelsea Flower Show, posing with interior designer Martin Waller at the Andrew Martin stand. The display showcased treasures from the British Museum, exploring the theme of a lost city and 18th-century gardens. Clancy, who recently secured her own show with ITV, shared photos of her fashionable cream outfit with her followers on Instagram. The upcoming six-part series, "Abbey Clancy's Celebrity Homes", will focus on the interior designs of famous homes, offering insights into the personal lives of celebrities.

Peaky Blinders star Cillian Murphy credits his wife, Yvonne McGuinness, for keeping him grounded amidst his successful acting career. The couple, who met in 1996, prioritise family and a quiet life in Dublin over the glamour of Los Angeles. McGuinness, an artist with a master's degree from the Royal College of Art, has supported Murphy through his roles in films such as Inception and Batman. Although his fame continues to grow, Murphy remains focused on his craft and achieving a work-life balance, with his latest film, Oppenheimer, set to release on 21 July 2023.

ITV host Lorraine Kelly criticised Gwyneth Paltrow's lifestyle brand, Goop, for its controversial Father's Day gift guide, which included a £160 sex toy. Kelly expressed her disapproval on her daytime show, calling for Paltrow to "stop" and stating that the actress had "gone too far." This is not the first time Kelly has taken issue with Goop's products, having previously commented on its expensive toilet paper and vagina-scented candles. Kelly will be taking a break from her show next week, along with other ITV presenters Holly Willoughby and Susanna Reid.

Actor Stephen Graham has opened the Rare Space Sanctuary Garden at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show, designed by Charlie Hawkes for dementia patients seeking a peaceful outdoor space. The National Brain Appeal ambassador revealed the garden, featuring 2,000 plants and multi-stem Parrotia persica trees, won gold at the show. The garden will later be relocated to the world's first Rare Dementia Support Centre. Graham describes the project as a "pleasure" and urges support for the centre via nationalbrainappeal.org.

Coleen Rooney celebrated her son Klay's 10th birthday with a heartwarming photo collage on Instagram. The wife of former footballer Wayne Rooney shared pictures of Klay with his family, including a shot of him playing for Manchester United's junior team. Both parents wished their son a happy birthday on social media, receiving well wishes from fans. The couple, together for 20 years, have four sons: Kai, 13, Klay, 10, Kit, 7, and Cass, 5. They married in June 2008 and are planning to renew their vows as Wayne manages DC United in the US and Coleen cares for their children in Liverpool.