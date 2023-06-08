What Jack Grealish bought to celebrate Man City FA Cup win

Jack Grealish celebrated Manchester City's Premier League and FA Cup victories by purchasing a new Lamborghini Urus Performante, wrapped in the team's blue. The luxury SUV, costing over £200,000, was customised by well-known YouTuber Yiannimize. Grealish's fans shared mixed reactions to his extravagant purchase. As the team prepares for the Champions League final against Inter Milan, Grealish must remain focused on helping Manchester City achieve the treble.

James May will be pranked by his The Grand Tour co-host Jeremy Clarkson in the upcoming special episode "Eurocrash". In the episode, the trio embarks on a road trip through Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, and Slovenia. The pranks escalate, including May's car ending up inside a restaurant. The Amazon special will feature Soviet-style Formula 1, an assault from archers, and a Fast and Furious-style climax. "Eurocrash" is the second episode in the fifth series and will be available on Prime Video on Friday, 16 June.

Lorraine Kelly welcomed Britain's Got Talent 2023 winner Viggo Venn on her ITV daytime show for his first televised interview since winning. They sported matching hi-vis vests and discussed Viggo's victory, which he attributed to the British public's sense of humour. Lorraine suggested that King Charles would like Viggo's style and should wear a hi-vis vest. Viggo plans to use his prize money to buy more vests and a tiny car, revealing he attended clown school in Paris and currently teaches clowning. He is set to perform at the Royal Variety Performance at the Royal Albert Hall in November.

Chloe Ferry, the 27-year-old Geordie Shore star, admits to feeling down after returning from holidays and overindulging in alcohol. She recently enjoyed trips to Marbella and Magaluf, but is now determined to quit drinking for 17 days and get back to her routine. Chloe shared her struggle on Instagram, posting videos of herself exercising and asking follower's advice on vitamins to feel energized. She also created a poll, challenging those who doubted her ability to stay sober and promising daily updates on her progress.

Lorraine Kelly and Jennie Bond discussed Prince Harry's High Court trial on the ITV daytime show, highlighting the potential of Harry further alienating his family due to his temper. Bond commented on the prince's anger, stating lawyers will try to provoke him during the cross examination. Kelly suggested that Harry might face tougher questioning than in previous interviews and pointed out that the trial could drive a larger wedge within the royal family. Prince Harry accuses Mirror Group Newspapers of using illegal methods to obtain information about him, to which they responded they will "vigorously defend allegations of wrongdoing."

Ant McPartlin's quick thinking saved young magician Cillian O'Connor's trick on Britain's Got Talent. Ant nearly revealed the secret behind the trick but managed to hide it just in time. Cillian performed a card trick and later made Ant disappear, earning a standing ovation from the judges. Viewers praised Ant for his swift actions despite the mistake. Although Cillian impressed the audience, Norwegian comedian Viggo Venn won the talent contest, taking home £250,000 and a spot in the Royal Variety Performance.

Paul McCartney has acknowledged a viral meme on social media featuring him. The meme, which has amassed millions of views online, shows McCartney performing "Live and Let Die" edited with a flash of light as he says the word "die." The Beatles musician recently celebrated the 50th anniversary of the song, which was written by McCartney and his late wife Linda for the 1973 James Bond film. Fans were amused by McCartney's awareness of the meme, with many sharing their thoughts in the comments.

Carol Vordeman attended the Best For Britain press conference, elegantly dressed in a white and black ensemble. The event, organised by the cross-party advocacy group, revealed the results of their first major seat-level MRP poll. Vordeman, a supporter of the movement, later discussed her challenging upbringing and her advocacy work on LBC radio with host James O'Brien.

Abbey Clancy playfully criticised her husband, Peter Crouch, for laughing too loudly at a comedy show featuring Mickey Flanagan. During their Therapy Crouch podcast, the couple discussed the event, with Abbey accusing Peter of trying to "upstage" the comedian to their friends. Peter defended himself, expressing confusion about the situation. The two, who have been together since 2006 and married in 2011, share details of their relationship and provide advice to listeners on their podcast.

Geordie Shore stars Charlotte Crosby and Marnie Simpson have ignited feud rumours after allegedly unfollowing each other on social media. The pair have reportedly had a few disputes while filming the upcoming series of the popular MTV show in Cyprus. Tensions began in a villa where they were staying with other cast members, and escalated after Charlotte left the shoot early due to concerns over the cleanliness of the accommodation. The situation has worsened, and friends' attempts at intervention have been unsuccessful. The stars have yet to comment on the alleged feud.