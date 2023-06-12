Round up of top news stories from around the UK

Dogs Trust's rehoming centre in Glasgow accommodates over a dozen dogs at any given time, with hundreds of dogs finding their forever homes each year. The centre houses various breeds without discrimination and offers opportunities for individuals to volunteer as dog foster carers or other roles. To adopt a dog from Dogs Trust, one must fill out an application form and arrange a meeting at the rehoming centre. The team maintains contact post-adoption to provide support and advice. Prospective adopters can visit the Dogs Trust Glasgow website for more information.

Heavy rain and hail hit the North West on Saturday evening, as the Met Office issued an amber weather warning for thunderstorms across the UK. Up to 100mm of rain was anticipated in some areas, but the highest recorded was 21.8mm in Billinge Hill, Merseyside. A yellow warning for thunderstorms will continue in Merseyside until Monday 9 pm, with more rain and lightning expected. This comes after the UK experienced its hottest day on Saturday, with temperatures reaching 28°C in Liverpool and 32°C in Chertsey, Surrey. Sunshine will return to Merseyside this week, with temperatures remaining around 24°C, possibly peaking at 26°C on Wednesday.

A murder investigation is underway in Bath after a 16-year-old boy was fatally stabbed on June 10. Forensic officers are examining the area around Eastfield Avenue in Weston where the incident occurred, and a heavy police presence is on site. Despite passers-by attempting to provide first aid, the boy could not be saved. Eight teenagers, aged 15 to 17, are being questioned by police following their arrest. The community can expect increased police presence for the next few days as authorities review CCTV footage, perform house-to-house enquiries and continue forensic examinations.

A short walk from East Street in Bedminster lies the hidden gem of Windmill City Farm. Within this 4.5-acre green space, visitors of all ages can enjoy community gardens, farm pens, play areas, and lovely picnic spots. The farm also offers a cafe with fresh, healthy food at reasonable prices. On Friday evenings, a tap room is hosted by Bristol-based brewery Bruhahah. Windmill City Farm provides an excellent community hub and natural paradise amidst the bustling city.

Fancy residing in a village frequented by celebrities and footballers? Check out Barnt Green in Worcestershire, just 10 miles from Birmingham. Recently, former Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish visited the Grade-II listed Barnt Green Inn, where he chatted with staff about his love for his Cockapoo and Belgian Malinois guard dogs from K9 Chaperone. Other notable residents of Barnt Green include Gymshark co-founder Ben Francis, singer Jamelia, and former Villa boss Ron Atkinson.

The Liverpool City Region is considering additional night trains after successful services during the Eurovision Song Contest in May, which brought more than 500,000 visitors and around £40m to the city. Merseyrail trains ran later than the usual midnight schedule during the event, with some operating until 2:45am. Although current demand for late-night services is low, the Liverpool City Region Combined Authority said it will "monitor the possibility" of further night trains.

Birmingham's nightlife continues to evolve, with iconic venues coming and going. Brummies share their favourite spots, including Lab11, Tonight Josephine, Gatecrasher, and Snobs. Digbeth is gaining popularity for daytime events, like Rainbow brunches. Hockley Social Club and Custard Factory in Digbeth are noted for their live music and socialising opportunities. The city's varied music scenes and diverse crowds contribute to a lively nightlife atmosphere.

Thousands gather at Donington Park in the Midlands for the highly anticipated Download Festival 2023, marking the event's 20th anniversary. This year, the festival has expanded to four days and includes performances by Metallica, Bring Me the Horizon, and Slipknot. Despite initial traffic congestion, fans remain in high spirits, enjoying the summer weather set to last until Sunday. Since its inception in 2003 with Iron Maiden headlining, the award-winning Download Festival has established itself as the UK's biggest rock event.

Sam Fender performs at St James' Park, home of his boyhood club Newcastle United, to a crowd of 52,000 enthusiastic fans. The North Shields star's 17-track setlist, featuring hits like 'Dead Boys' and 'Seventeen Going Under', creates a fever pitch of local pride as the audience's cheers can be heard all across Tyneside. The concert, which included a cover of Bruce Springsteen's 'I'm on Fire' with brother Liam Fender, showcases the thriving North East, with renewed investment in the city and the region's favourite musician living his wildest dreams.

Victorian seaside resort Weston-super-Mare is attracting hundreds of families from Bristol, with 71% of moves to Weston involving households leaving Bristol in 2022, according to Compare My Move data. Factors drawing people to the area include significantly lower property prices, proximity to Bristol, beachside living, and better driving conditions. The area's growing developments of West Wick and Worle also add to its appeal.