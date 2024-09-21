Rowers take part in annual Great River Race along the Thames

Thousands of rowers have powered their way through the annual Great River Race, hailed by organisers as London’s River Marathon.

Up to 300 boats took on the challenge to row from Millwall in south-east London to Richmond in the south west, with many raising money for charity.

Rowers in a range of boats, including some in fancy dress, tackled the 21.6 mile course on Saturday, as spectators lined bridges and banks.

Young sea scouts, veterans and an all-female crew of volunteers from Beaumaris RNLI station, in Anglesey, Wales, were among those who took part.

Ahead of the race the Beaumaris RNLI station crew, who were raising money as 2024 marks the RNLI’s 200th anniversary, described the event as “no small feat”.

On their GoFundMe page, they said: “Rowing demands unparalleled physical and mental strength. Despite being newcomers to the sport, we’re diving headfirst into this daunting task.

“For around three hours, we’ll be pushing ourselves to the limit, united as One Crew, striving to cross that finish line.

“The RNLI’s dedication to 24-hour search and rescue across the UK and Ireland, alongside their lifeguarding and safety initiatives, saves countless lives. But it all relies on public support.”

The race is for “fixed seat” only craft, and the wide variety of boats taking part include the traditional Thames Watermen’s Cutters.

Each crew must carry a passenger and cox, along with a 3ft x 2ft flag, and a handicapping system is used to ensure fair play.

Adult, junior and disabled competitors can take part, but junior crews must have a responsible adult, aged 18 or over, in the boat, as either the cox or passenger.

The Great River Race Trust, the charity which runs the race, counts the Thames Festival Trust as a partner.

More than 2,500 competitors were challenging for 37 trophies, according to the organisers, who added that the event appeals to every level, from athletes who are trying to beat their personal records to those in fancy dress and raising money for their charity.

The event started in 1988, with 61 boats crewed by enthusiasts ranging from young Scouts to offshore veterans from rowing clubs, pubs, schools, boating societies and the armed services.