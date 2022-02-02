02 February 2022

Royal Air Force scrambles Typhoon jets to respond to ‘unidentified aircraft’

By The Newsroom
02 February 2022

Typhoon jets have been scrambled to respond to “unidentified aircraft” approaching the United Kingdom, the Royal Air Force has confirmed.

The jets, launched from RAF Lossiemouth in Moray, Scotland, are joined by a Voyager air-to-air refuelling tanker from RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire.

An RAF spokesman declined to provide further detail on the operation until it is over.

A file photo of an RAF Typhoon intercepting a Russian military aircraft (MoD/PA) (PA Media)

The RAF routinely intercepts aircraft approaching what it describes as the “UK area of interest.”

In November 2021, jets were launched in response to Russian TU-160 Blackjack strategic bombers.

Officials said at the time the fighters escorted the Russian aircraft out of the “area of interest”, and that the bombers did not enter UK airspace.

