21 December 2021

Royal chefs share recipe for ‘perfect’ gingerbread house

By The Newsroom
21 December 2021

Festive food is a big part of Christmas celebrations and this year the royal kitchens have revealed their recipe for the “perfect” gingerbread house.

Shared on the royal family’s official Twitter page, Buckingham Palace chefs have put together a step-by-step guide on how to bake and decorate the gingerbread from scratch.

A video created by the cooks features guidance on how to decorate the house, with a time-lapse showing the delicate piping techniques used.

The recipe even includes a diagram with the exact measurements to help bakers build the festive structure.

This year the Queen has decided to remain at Windsor Castle for the Christmas period, rather than travel to Sandringham as usual.

The Duchess of Cambridge helps a child make a gingerbread house (Toby Melville/PA) (PA Archive)

It has not yet been confirmed where the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will be spending Christmas.

You can try out the royal recipe for yourself here: https://www.royal.uk/royal-chefs-gingerbread-house

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Christmas is on but keep New Year plans on hold! Boris says Covid situation still ‘finely balanced’

news

Premier League Christmas programme goes ahead despite Omicron concerns

football

Harry Styles ‘turns down £1million to perform at luxury private New Year’s Eve bash in Miami’

celebrity