Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo guests ‘to journey on cultural adventure’

This year’s Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo will transport guests on a nautical-themed “cultural adventure”, organisers have said.

More than 800 performers from the United States, India, Switzerland, Australia, Canada and Ireland will entertain guests at the Tattoo on Edinburgh Castle’s Esplanade throughout August, with the show this year called Journeys.

The performance includes dance, music, and costume design to celebrate ceremonial cultures as diverse as bagpipes from Rajasthan to the silent naval drill traditionally associated with the US president.

The show will launch with a composition inspired by the official march of the Royal Navy Heart of Oak, and will end with the Massed Bands of His Majesty’s Royal Marines performing the national anthem.

Military pipe bands from 1st Battalion Scots Guards, 1st Battalion Irish Guards Drums and Pipes, Pipes and Drums of the Royal Gurkha Rifles, Combined Pipes and Drums of The Royal Tank Regiment and Scottish and North Irish Yeomanry will all be on the bill.

The United States Sea Service Band, which includes three US marine bands, will celebrate American music including jazz and pop, while the Australian Federal Police Pipes and Drums will also take part.

The Indian Rajasthani Bagpiper, The Bhangra Queens, and the Bollywood Ensemble are on the bill, while Majesticks Drum Corps from Switzerland will showcase a performance including fire and “precision drill”.

Jason Barrett, chief executive of the Tattoo, said: “The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo is a world-renowned spectacle and to have a chance to be in the heart of it is truly inspirational.

“The 2024 show, Journeys, will transport guests on a cultural adventure, uniting our military heritage, Scottish tradition, and an international cast.

“With the Royal Navy as lead service, our show will have a strong maritime theme with performances by exceptionally talented performers representing countries with strong nautical connections.”

Creative director Michael Braithwaite said: “Journeys seeks to revel in adventure, particularly the many paths that bring our performers to Edinburgh Castle from around the world.

“Journeys is an expression of travel and discovery, the curious nature of humans that have brought us all together and formed the connections that embody the heart and soul of the Tattoo.

“It is through journeys, from military to civilian, that countries and cultures can come together and share their voices and stories through individual traditions and ceremonies.”

The Tattoo launched in 1950 and is part of the Edinburgh Festivals.

Tickets for the Tattoo, which runs from August 2 to 24, are on sale now at edintattoo.co.uk/tickets or by calling 0131 225 1188.