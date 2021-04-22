Royal mourning for the Duke of Edinburgh ends on Friday

Royal mourning in memory of the Duke of Edinburgh will end for the monarchy and their households on Friday.

Since the death of the Queen’s consort on April 9 the royal family have only carried out official duties where appropriate and have dressed in black as a mark of respect when in public.

From Friday they will be able to carry out their normal official roles in full after observing the two-week period of mourning.

The monarchy may soon be back at work full-time, but as the Queen has said they are experiencing a period of “great sadness”.

In a message released on Wednesday to mark her 95th birthday, the Queen said: “While as a family we are in a period of great sadness, it has been a comfort to us all to see and to hear the tributes paid to my husband, from those within the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth and around the world.”

Despite grieving the Queen has carried out a number of in-person engagements – as have other members of her family – since the death of Philip who was aged 99.

The monarch formally welcomed her new Lord Chamberlain Baron Parker to his post ahead of the duke’s funeral during a ceremony she hosted.

Royal visit to Air Cadets (PA Wire)

On Wednesday, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge joined air cadets based in London in honouring Philip’s memory, during their first joint public event since his death.

And the Princess Royal opened a garden of commemoration and remembrance at the Gloucestershire Royal Hospital.