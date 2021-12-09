Royal Navy aircraft carrier returns home without £100m fighter jet

The Royal Navy flagship has arrived home following the first operational deployment of the carrier strike group (CSG) which was dogged with incidents including the loss of a £100 million fighter jet at sea.

Aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth with seven warships and a submarine set off from Portsmouth Naval Base following a visit by the Queen in May for its show-of-force voyage to the Far East.

The 65,000-tonne warship arrived back at the Hampshire port on Thursday afternoon while Type 45 destroyers HMS Defender and HMS Diamond returned earlier in the day, with Type 23 frigate HMS Richmond returning to Plymouth.

Commander Vince Owen, Defender’s commanding officer, said: “Our exceptional success on this deployment is down to the superb men and women that make up my ship’s company, and I am immensely proud of the dedication and professionalism they have shown throughout.

HMS Queen Elizabeth returns to Portsmouth (Andrew Matthews/PA) (PA Wire)

“We are also heavily reliant on the support of our families, for which I am incredibly grateful, and I am delighted that we are able to return home to them today in time for Christmas.”

The CSG ships with their combined crew of 3,700 sailors faced several incidents, both diplomatic and technical, during the 25,000 nautical mile round trip.

Last month, an F35B Lightning jet crashed into the Mediterranean after tumbling off the edge of HMS Queen Elizabeth’s flight deck.

The pilot ejected and was found safe but the state-of-the-art fighter jet languished at the bottom of the sea and has only recently been recovered.

A member of the £3 billion carrier’s crew has been arrested on suspicion of leaking video footage of the incident.

The jets are operated by the renowned 617 Squadron, also known as the “Dambusters” squadron.

HMS Diamond sailing into Portsmouth Naval Base (CPO Owen Cooban/MoD/Crown Copyright/PA) (PA Media)

A visit to the carrier by the Prince of Wales scheduled for a few days later was cancelled following the incident.

Earlier in the voyage, HMS Defender was involved in a stand-off with the Russian navy after it sailed close to Crimea in June.

The Kremlin claimed warning shots were fired by Russian vessels at the destroyer as it passed through the contested part of the Black Sea last week – an assertion dismissed by the UK Government, which said only that a routine “gunnery exercise” took place.

Dramatic eyewitness accounts revealed Defender was buzzed by Russian military jets and the sound of naval gunfire could be heard as it sailed from Odessa in Ukraine to Georgia.

In July, sister ship HMS Diamond suffered a mechanical issue with its engine forcing it to undergo repairs before returning to the CSG six weeks later.

In the same month, a number of ships in the CSG, including the carrier, experienced a Covid-19 outbreak despite all crew being double-vaccinated.

HMS Defender arrives back in the UK (CPO Owen Cooban/MoD/Crown Copyright/PA) (PA Media)

A sailor aboard the Type 23 frigate HMS Kent was also confirmed to have died in July with an investigation launched into the death.

The voyage culminated in the carrier taking part in a joint exercise with warships from the United States, the Netherlands, Canada and Japan before arriving in Yokosuka.

The exercise was part of efforts to achieve a “free and open Indo-Pacific” vision led by Washington and Tokyo.

The carrier had been originally expected to return port on December 10, but the arrival was brought forward to Thursday because of concerns about the weather.

The narrow entrance to Portsmouth Harbour means that the Queen Elizabeth would not routinely enter during heavy winds.