Royal Navy aircraft carrier to set sail for largest Nato exercise since Cold War

Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth is to sail this weekend to head the largest Nato exercise in Europe since the Cold War.

The fleet flagship will leave Portsmouth Naval Base on Sunday evening to head more than 40 vessels taking part in Exercise Steadfast Defender which will take place off Norway’s Arctic coast in March.

The deployment comes after armed forces minister James Heappey suggested that a British aircraft carrier could be sent to the Red Sea amid the continuing threat by Iran-backed Houthi rebels.

This would mean either the Queen Elizabeth or its sister ship, HMS Prince of Wales, currently in port at Portsmouth Naval Base, being sent to the region to replace the USS Dwight D Eisenhower when it returns to America.

For the Nato exercise, HMS Queen Elizabeth will lead a carrier strike of eight ships – four of them British, including frigate HMS Somerset and two Tide-class tankers from the Royal Fleet Auxiliary – supported by US, Spanish and Danish vessels.

The carrier will be joined by its F-35B Lightning stealth fighters from 617 ‘Dambusters’ Squadron at RAF Marham, submarine hunting and airborne early warning Merlin Mk2 helicopters from RNAS Culdrose, and battlefield Wildcat helicopters of 847 Naval Air Squadron from RNAS Yeovilton.

The arrival of the aircraft will boost the numbers on board the carrier from the core 780 crew to a total of 1,350.

Commodore James Blackmore, Commander UK Carrier Strike Group, said: “Steadfast Defender demonstrates the unity of the alliance, our commitment to it – and that the UK continues to play a leading role in Nato.

“The exercise allows us to train with our neighbours in a truly challenging environment, especially at this time of year – but that is why we have to operate up there. The weather cannot put us off.”

Many people focus on the kit and capability of HMS Queen Elizabeth but the human element is a key factor

Before heading to the Arctic, the Carrier Strike Group will take part in the annual Joint Warrior exercise off northern Scotland before joining Exercise Nordic Response – the maritime part of Steadfast Defender.

Captain Will King, HMS Queen Elizabeth’s commanding officer, said: “These are going to be 40-plus intense days for my ship’s company, there’s a lot of excitement on board and people are ready to go.

“Many people focus on the kit and capability of HMS Queen Elizabeth but the human element is a key factor.

“For those out on the deck, conditions will be extremely harsh at times: strong winds, wind chill of minus 20 or more, heavy seas and a deck moving around, sleet, snow. Then add in darkness for operations at night.

“We do our utmost to protect our people out on deck, while maintaining operations.”

Leading Survival Engineering Technician Jack Rutherford, 23, from Fife, will be tasked with ensuring that survival equipment such as life rafts, life jackets and helmets are in full working order.

He said: “Operating in a cold weather environment makes things much more challenging.

“Our equipment is very good, designed for the changes in temperature and extremes you face.”