Ruling on Michael Fuchs money fight postponed
By The Newsroom
The publication of a High Court judge’s ruling on a wealthy property developer’s fight over money with his estranged wife has been postponed.
Michael Fuchs and former journalist Alvina Collardeau-Fuchs argued at a recent private hearing in the Family Division of the High Court in London.
Mr Justice Mostyn was asked to make decisions about how much Ms Collardeau-Fuchs should have following the breakdown of their marriage.
He was listed to publish a ruling on Monday, but a court official says the publication of the ruling has been postponed and is now expected later in the month.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox