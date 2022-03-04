04 March 2022

Russia-backed RT America to cease production, reports claim

By The Newsroom
04 March 2022

The US arm of Russian state-backed media outlet RT will be effectively shutting down, CNN has reported.

CNN said that the general manager of the Washington-based production company T&R Productions, Misha Solodovnikov, said in a note to employees that it would be ceasing production because of “unforeseen business interruption events”.

He said most employees will be permanently laid off.

RT America has been steadily sidelined in the US.

Satellite TV company DirecTV pulled the channel on March 1, ahead of a contract that was due to expire later this year.

Dish, which also carried the network, did not reply to questions. Other major cable companies had removed the channel several years ago.

RT America’s YouTube channel, where it has 1.2 million subscribers, remains live.

The US justice department in 2017 required RT’s US operations to register as a foreign agent, which angered Russian leaders.

US intelligence agencies have said that RT acted as propaganda for the Kremlin.

Doing so did not restrict the channel’s content but meant it had to disclose its funding and label its content.

