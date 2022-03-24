Russia sanctions: Who are the latest entities and individuals to be targeted?

The UK has pledged dozens of new sanctions against entities and individuals deemed to be “fuelling (Vladimir) Putin’s war machine”.

The exact number hit with punitive measures on Thursday was unclear – as a notice from the Foreign Office said 59 entries had been added to the list, while Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said 65 new sanctions had been announced.

The Foreign Office said the UK has targeted more than 1,000 individuals and businesses under the Russia sanctions scheme since the Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine began on February 24.

Here is a list of some of the key entities and figures named in the latest wave:

Entities

Wagner Group

The Wagner Group is a paramilitary organisation seen as Russian President Vladimir Putin’s private army.

Alfa Bank

According to the Foreign Office, Alfa Bank ranks among the top 10 largest banks in terms of capital in Russia and Ukraine. It is a separate entity to Alfa-Bank (Ukraine), which has not been sanctioned.

Alrosa

Alrosa is the world’s largest diamond mining company, the Foreign Office said. The business is based in Mirny, Russia, it added, and its market capitalisation is reported as an estimated £4.69 billion.

Individuals

Eugene Shvidler

The Foreign Office said Mr Shvidler is a billionaire oil tycoon with close business links to Chelsea Football Club owner Roman Abramovich. Mr Abramovich was added to the UK’s sanctions list on March 10.

Oleg Tinkov

Mr Tinkov is the founder of Tinkoff Bank. His net worth is reported to be an estimated £3.4 billion, the Foreign Office said.

Herman Gref

Mr Gref is the chief executive officer of Sberbank, the largest Russian bank. The Foreign Office said he is a close adviser to Mr Putin and the pair worked together in the St Petersburg government in the 1990s. He served as Mr Putin’s minister of economic development and trade between 2000 and 2007 before taking over at Sberbank, it added.

Galina Danilchenko

Ms Danilchenko was installed by Moscow as the mayor of occupied Melitopol in south-east Ukraine. This is the first designation by any partner country for collaboration with the Russian military in Ukraine since the invasion, the Foreign Office said.

Polina Kovaleva

Ms Kovaleva is the alleged step-daughter of Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov. The Foreign Office said she reportedly owns a property worth about £4 million in London. “This sends a strong signal that those benefiting from association of those responsible for Russian aggression are in scope of our sanctions,” it added.