Ryan Reynolds: Football breaks my heart on a pretty regular basis

Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds has said football is “a unique brand of gorgeous torture”.

The 45-year-old Hollywood star and It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia creator Rob McElhenney took 100% ownership of Wrexham AFC in February 2021, taking over from the Wrexham Supporters’ Trust, and also making a £2 million investment under the terms of the deal.

The duo have been pictured visiting the club and watching games, marking a visit last October with gin shots in the local pub.

Deadpool star Reynolds told ITV’s Lorraine Kelly, who said the pair have “brought glamour and excitement to football”, that the club has its “own unique brand of glamour and excitement before I got there”.

He said: “Both me and Rob McElhenney, we love it. It’s such a passion project.

“Football in general has really been both the best and the worst thing that’s ever happened to me.

“I get it now, I understand the beautiful game as much as I can understand it at this stage in life, and it’s a unique brand of gorgeous torture that I’ve never experienced before.

The actor, who is currently promoting Netflix film The Adam Project, added: “I love it with all of my heart and it also breaks my heart on a pretty regular basis.”

Reynolds and his wife, Gossip Girl actress Blake Lively, recently pledged to match donations up to 1,000,000 US dollars (£750,000) to support the growing number of Ukrainian refugees.

He told Kelly: “I’m really amazed at how much people have stepped up. Our contribution was matched almost within 24 hours. Both my wife and I realise how lucky we are to be able to do that.”

The Adam Project, available on Netflix from March 11, sees Reynolds playing a pilot who time-travels and teams up with his younger self.

