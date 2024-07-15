Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman urge fans to give blood: NHS needs heroes like you

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman have called on fans to be “heroes” by donating blood in a new appeal video for the NHS.

The Hollywood stars have formed the collaboration with NHS Blood and Transplant ahead of the launch of their superhero movie Deadpool & Wolverine later this month.

In an appeal video, the pair explain that while their action film sees a lot of fake bloodshed, it is real blood that is needed to help save lives.

“Our characters have spilled countless hot tubs worth of blood in the name of entertainment, but don’t worry it’s all fake – mostly”, Vancouver-born Reynolds says in the clip.

Australian actor Jackman adds: “Real blood is harder to come by, that’s why the NHS needs heroes like you to donate blood.

“Just one hour of your time could save up to three lives.”

The video finishes with Reynolds asking “Will you be a giver to a receiver in need?” and urging viewers to book an appointment, with Jackman and Reynolds both apologising for the Deadpool star’s tongue-in-cheek comment.

The clip is already showing on Channel 4 on demand and will be shown in cinemas with the tagline “be the giving type”.

The upcoming collaboration film, which will debut in cinemas on July 25, sees Reynolds return to his role as the foul-mouthed anti-hero Deadpool, while Hugh Jackman reprised his role as the almost indestructible Wolverine.

The director of donor experience for NHS Blood and Transplant, Mark Chambers, said: “We are delighted to team up with Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine and have the incredible support of Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman to highlight the lifesaving power of blood donation.

“Deadpool saves the day, but blood donors save lives. We hope film fans will be inspired to become a hero in their own story by giving blood.

“Right now the NHS needs more young people to become the donors of the future. And we urgently need more donors of Black heritage to help patients who need ethnically matched blood.

“Giving blood is quick and easy and each donation saves up to three lives. Please register today and book an appointment to donate.

“After all, not all heroes wear capes and saving lives is more impressive than any superpower out there.”

A spokesperson for the Department of Health and Social Care added: “Blood donors are real-life superheroes, and we’re so grateful to everyone who can step forward and help save lives.

“Getting the NHS back on its feet will need to be a national mission, and that includes the efforts of everyone who volunteers to give blood.”

NHS Blood and Transplant has previously collaborated with Disney with Free Guy in 2021 and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in 2022.

Blood donation appointments can be made on www.blood.co.uk or on the NHS Give Blood app.