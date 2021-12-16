Sabina Nessa murder accused accepts responsibility for killing

A garage worker has accepted responsibility for the killing of primary school teacher Sabina Nessa.

Koci Selamaj, 36, travelled to London from his home in Eastbourne on the south coast to carry out what the prosecution alleges was a “pre-meditated and predatory” attack.

It is claimed he struck 28-year-old Ms Nessa with a 2ft long weapon as she walked through Cator Park in Kidbrooke south-east, London, on her way to meet a friend on September 17.

Court artist sketch of Koci Selamaj (Elizabeth Cook/PA) (PA Wire)

The body of Ms Nessa, who taught a year one class at Rushey Green Primary School in Catford, was found nearly 24 hours later covered with grass near a community centre in the park.

It is believed that Ms Nessa’s attacker was a complete stranger to her.

Selamaj, from Eastbourne, East Sussex, was arrested in the seaside town and charged with her murder.

On Thursday, Selamaj, an Albanian national, appeared at the Old Bailey for a plea and directions hearing.

The defendant, who is in custody, entered a formal not guilty plea to murder.

But it was indicated on his behalf that he accepted responsibility for killing Ms Nessa.

Members of the victim’s family sat in court a few metres from the defendant in the dock who was assisted by an Albanian interpreter.

Bearded Selamaj, who wore a facemask and grey T-shirt, spoke only to confirm his identity and entered.

Senior judge, Mr Justice Wall, set a further hearing on February 25 next year.

He set a trial of up to five weeks from June 7 next year.

The defendant was remanded into custody.