Sadiq Khan says Tory ex-ministers use language that ‘plays on people’s fears’

Sadiq Khan has accused former Conservative ministers of using language that “plays on people’s fears” in response to disorder across the country in recent days.

The Mayor of London made the comments to reporters after participating in an anti-racism workshop organised by Chelsea football club at Stamford Bridge in west London on Thursday.

Mr Khan also said he is “not safe” as an openly-practising Muslim politician after being questioned about widespread disorder in the UK over the course of the last week.

“Clearly I’m not safe, which is why I’ve got police protection,” he told reporters.

Asked whether comments made by Reform UK MP, Lee Anderson, accusing the Mayor of being controlled by Islamists in February, had contributed to the unrest seen over the last week, Mr Khan said: “I think for the last few years we’ve seen politicians, including from the last government, use language that’s not guarded.

“Talking about an invasion, talking about Islam running the country, talking about Islam running London.

“This sort of language leads to people believing some of this stuff.

“I think good politicians, positive politicians address people’s fears, poor ones play on people’s fears.

“And these ones play on people’s fears with tropes and conspiracy theories, and they should reflect on the consequences of that.”

Reacting to events on Wednesday night, which saw anti-racism counter protesters turn out in their thousands, Mr Khan told the PA news agency that he was “proud” of the Metropolitan Police’s response.

The Mayor said: “We know that across the country (the far-right) are trying to spread violence, racism and hatred.

“I’m proud of Londoners who came together united against racism, Islamophobia and antisemitism.

“I’m also really proud of our police service which has done so much over the last 24 hours and the last few weeks.”

More than 1,300 Metropolitan Police officers were deployed across the capital on Wednesday night in addition to the thousands of police already on duty, as shops were boarded up over fears of further rioting.

London officers were also deployed across the north of England to support police forces on Wednesday ahead of expected disorder, but in most places, planned anti-immigration protests failed to materialise.

Police have arrested 10 “thugs and criminals” following violent disorder outside Downing Street last week, bringing the total number of arrests to 121.

The Mayor steered clear of responding to allegations that the force has pursued a “two-tiered system” of policing, stating: “It’s for the Commissioner and his team to decide how they police events.

“It’s wrong for a politician to tell the police what to do.

“It’s right and proper that the police enforce the law without fear or favour.”

Addressing concerns that social media companies had contributed to the spread of misinformation surrounding the identity of the Southport attacker, Mr Khan said: “We’ve got to recognise that the far-right has not gone away.

“They’re using social media platforms to spread their hatred.

“That’s why we’ve got to be vigilant.”

However, the Mayor insisted he would stay on X despite concerns over the views of its owner, Elon Musk, who controversially posted “civil war is inevitable” on Sunday.

Mr Khan explained his position by stating: “One of the things I seek to do is have as many platforms to reach Londoners as I can, but also people across the globe.

“(X) is an important platform that I use and enjoy using, but I think the platform should do a better job in making sure that misinformation doesn’t spread the way it does.

“They should think about their algorithms, they should do a better job taking down disinformation.”

Mr Khan told reporters that Robert Jenrick should “reflect” on comments in which the Conservative leadership contender said that protesters should have been arrested for shouting “Allahu Akbar”.

The Mayor said: “I hope he’ll reflect on those comments.

“I pray five times a day and use those words.”

Before speaking to reporters pitch side, the Mayor participated in a workshop for young people aged 16-18 discussing racism in society and sport run by Chelsea Foundation.

The programme, called the Standing Together Project, is funded by the Mayor’s Shared Endeavour Fund.

Mr Khan was accompanied by Lord Finkelstein, a trustee of the Chelsea Foundation, as the Mayor participated in the session.