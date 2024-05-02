Samurai sword attack suspect appears in court accused of murder

A 36-year-old man has appeared in court charged with murder after a 14-year-old boy was killed in a samurai sword attack in east London.

Marcus Arduini Monzo, a dual Spanish-Brazilian national living in Newham, also east London, is also accused of two counts of attempted murder, two of grievous bodily harm, aggravated burglary and possession of a bladed article.

Wearing a grey sweatshirt and grey tracksuit bottoms, and holding his left arm across his chest, he spoke slowly to confirm his name in the dock at Westminster Magistrates’ Court.

Chief Magistrate Paul Goldpsring remanded him in custody to appear at the Old Bailey on Tuesday if a hearing is not available on Friday.

It is alleged that Monzo crashed a van into a fence in Laing Close just before 7am on Tuesday, hitting a member of the public.

The court was told that he then got out of the van, said that he would kill the man and slashed him to the neck.

Prosecutor David Burns told the court that 15 minutes later it is alleged Monzo broke into a nearby home where a couple were asleep with their four-year-old daughter.

He went into the bedroom and attacked the child’s father, shouting about believing in God and causing injuries to his neck and arm, it is alleged.

Monzo is accused of then running up behind Daniel Anjorin, 14, who was walking to school, and slashing his neck, before stabbing him in the chest as he lay on the ground.

Police officers arrived and tried to help the teenager, when it is alleged that Monzo appeared from a bush and they chased him.

The court was told that he jumped out at a female officer and attacked her with the sword while she was on the ground.

He is also accused of injuring a second officer.