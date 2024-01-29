Sarwar calls for answers for families on care home discharges during pandemic

Evidence expected this week at the UK Covid-19 Inquiry should “give families the answers they deserve” on the discharging of Covid-positive patients into care homes, the Scottish Labour leader has said.

The practice was seen in the early stages of the pandemic, when the health service was looking to free up bed spaces for expected pressures.

A Public Health Scotland report later found more than 100 patients had been admitted to care homes from hospital after having previously tested positive for the virus and before receiving a negative test.

On Monday, former health secretary Jeane Freeman will appear before the inquiry, with social care expected to feature heavily in the evidence.

Former first minister Nicola Sturgeon will appear on Wednesday.

Speaking ahead of the evidence, Anas Sarwar said: “At the heart of this inquiry are the people who lost their lives and lost their loved ones – and so far they have been badly let down by the SNP circus playing out.

“One of the worst atrocities of the pandemic was the SNP government’s decision to allow untested and Covid-positive patients to be discharged into care homes.

“Thousands of vulnerable people were put at risk and lives have been lost – we need to know the truth about how and why this catastrophic decision was made.

“Jeane Freeman and Nicola Sturgeon were responsible for this decision and this week they will have the opportunity to give families the answers they deserve.

“Every single person who made sacrifices and suffered losses during the pandemic deserve answers from this inquiry – the SNP must end the culture of secrecy and cover-up and come clean.”