Satanist linked to Wembley murders is finally removed from YouTube

A Satanist whose work is believed to have influenced double killer Danyal Hussein has finally been removed from YouTube.

Hussein, 19, killed sisters Bibaa Henry, 46, and Nicole Smallman, 27, in a vicious knife attack in a Wembley park after making a blood pact with a demon.

On Thursday, he was jailed for life at the Old Bailey with a minimum term of 35 years for the brutal attacks.

In an agreement signed in blood, Hussein had pledged to a demon King Lucifuge Rofocale to sacrifice six women in six months to win the Mega Millions Jackpot.

Since his Old Bailey trial, it emerged he had been an active member of online forum, Becoming a Living God, set up by American E A Koetting, a proponent of black magic.

Parts of Hussein’s pledge bore striking similarities to works by the author who promoted himself to some 200,000 followers on Facebook and YouTube.

After being contacted by PA news agency earlier this month, Facebook removed Koetting’s page and Instagram account for violating its Dangerous Individuals and Organisations policies.

YouTube said it was carrying out a review and on Saturday, videos posted by Koetting had gone from the site and the account had been closed.

Sisters Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman were murdered by Hussein in a park in north London (Met Police/PA) (PA Wire)

In her sentencing remarks on Thursday, Mrs Justice Whipple had referred to Hussein’s motivation and the demonic pact.

She told him: “I am sure you performed these murders as part of that bargain for wealth and power.”

As “bizarre” as the pact seemed, it was part of his belief system, she added.

She told Hussein: “You committed these vicious attacks. You did it to kill. You did it for money and a misguided pursuit of power.”

Previously, Professor Matthew Feldman, director of the Centre for Analysis of the Radical Right (C4ARR), said Koetting had written about blood sacrifices to become rich, attractive, and powerful – and even named the same demon, Lucifuge Rofocale.

In one book, Koetting associated himself with “an American cell of the notorious British Order of Nine Angles (O9A)”, said to be a Nazi-occultist group linked to a string of recent terrorism prosecutions.

In a YouTube video, which had been viewed more than 17,000 times, Koetting discussed human sacrifice.

He said: “When you destroy the victim there is a release, a massive explosion of power and energy.

“If you can harness that and push it towards a goal, it’s powerful beyond most other forms of magic. It’s the blackest magic without a doubt.”

Danyal Hussein being arrested by police (Met Police/PA) (PA Media)

Later, he added a caveat that he does not advocate harming anyone “to cover myself legally”.

Following Hussein’s sentencing, Hope Not Hate renewed its call on the Government to ban O9A.

Nick Lowles, chief executive of the antifascism campaign group, said, “Danyal Hussein was influenced by a man associated with the Order of Nine Angles before he launched his attack. This is yet another reason why the Government must move to ban this nazi-occultist group.

“Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman had their lives stolen by this murderer, and the ideology which propelled him. Their families’ lives have been devastated.

“The Order of Nines Angles’ appearance in the story of these horrendous murders is shocking but shouldn’t be surprising. We have been warning of their promotion of terrorism and sexual violence, and called on ministers to act by banning the group. The Order of Nine Angles is determined to promote and inspire terrorism. They must be banned.”

The Home Office said that the Government does not routinely comment on whether an organisation is, or is not, being considered for proscription.

PA news agency has previously contacted E A Koetting for comment.