Saturday’s Lotto jackpot estimated at £4m after no mid-week winners

Saturday’s lottery jackpot will be an estimated £4 million after no players scooped the top prize in Wednesday’s draw.

The winning Lotto numbers were 01, 03, 22, 27, 42 and 48, while the bonus number was 09.

No-one matched all six main numbers, meaning the jackpot was missed.

However, four players scooped £1 million each after matching five of the six numbers plus the bonus.

Set of balls 11 and draw machine Guinevere were used.

Likewise, no-one matched all five numbers for Lotto HotPicks, which uses the same numbers as the Lotto draw, to take home the £350,000 top prize.

One ticket holder won £13,000 by matching four of the five numbers.

The winning Thunderball numbers were 11, 13, 26, 33 and 35, and the Thunderball was 03.

No ticket holders won £500,000 by matching all five numbers plus the Thunderball.

Three players did match all five regular numbers, earning them £5,000 each.

