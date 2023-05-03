Saturday’s National Lottery jackpot hits £20m after no-one claims top prize

Saturday’s National Lottery jackpot is a guaranteed £20 million after no player scooped the top prize in Wednesday’s draw.

Saturday’s will be a “must be won” jackpot, meaning that if no ticket-holder matches all six balls, the prize money will be shared between all the other players who match two or more numbers.

Wednesday’s winning Lotto numbers were 12, 28, 33, 37, 42 and 49 – with 25 as the bonus number.

Set of balls number five and draw machine Guinevere were used.

No ticket-holder matched all six numbers to hit the jackpot but one player matched five out of six, plus the bonus ball, to win £1 million.

Some 65 players matched five out of six to scoop £1,750 each.

No ticket-holder matched five out of five Lotto HotPicks numbers – the same as for the Lotto draw – to bag £350,000.

But two players matched matched four out of five to win £13,000 each.

The winning Thunderball numbers were 01, 02, 17, 18, 22 and the Thunderball number was 13.

No-one matched all five plus the Thunderball to scoop £500,000.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at The National Lottery, said: “As tonight’s Lotto jackpot has rolled, this Saturday there will be a special ‘must be won’ £20 million Lotto ‘king of all jackpots’ up for grabs.

“What a fantastic way to celebrate the coronation and another Bank Holiday weekend.

“Get your tickets early to be in with a chance of scooping this regal prize.”