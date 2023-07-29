29 July 2023

Saturday's weather for Glasgow

By AI Newsroom
29 July 2023

Today, conditions are expected to be cool with moderate rain in the morning and temperatures around 12°C. Scattered showers will continue into the afternoon with temperatures anticipated to peak at 17°C.

By comparison, tomorrow starts with a slight increase in the morning temperature to 13°C. However, the tendency for rain will remain consistent. The afternoon will see a rise in temperatures, reaching up to 19°C under cloudy skies.

For the next few days, a general trend of fluctuating temperatures between 10°C and 16°C is expected. Rain will likely persist throughout the period with the potential for scattered showers on most days.

