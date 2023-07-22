22 July 2023

Saturday's weather in London

By The Newsroom
22 July 2023

Today starts off with cloudy with sunny spells and scattered showers are likely. The temperature will be a cool 13°C. As the day progresses to afternoon, the showers continue with a high temperature of 18°C.

Tomorrow morning, compared to today, the conditions are similar with cloudy with sunny spells and chance for scattered showers. The morning temperature will be noticeably warmer at 17°C. By the afternoon, the conditions remain cloudy with a possible chance for scattered showers. The temperature will continue to rise, reaching a high of 23°C. Overall, tomorrow will be warmer with an expected range of 16°C to 23°C.

For the following few days, anticipate consistent conditions with cloudy skies and occasional scattered showers. The temperatures will fluctuate between the cool of 14°C to a warmer 21°C. Despite the scattered showers, the temperatures will generally be on an upward trend.

