Saturday's weather in London, June 16
Today is expected to see moderate rain with a high of 26°C and a low of 14°C. In the morning, clear skies will prevail, gradually changing to partly cloudy conditions and eventually to moderate rain in the afternoon. There is an 85% chance of rain throughout the day.
Tomorrow will also see more rain, with a high of 23.6°C and a low of 14.7°C. Cloudy skies will dominate in the morning, with an 88% chance of rain. As the day progresses, rain showers are likely to continue into the afternoon.
In the coming days, a mix of patchy rain, cloudy skies, and sunny spells can be expected. Maximum temperatures will hover around 24.1°C, while minimum temperatures will be around 13.6°C. The chance of rain remains high at 89%, so it would be advisable to keep an umbrella handy. Overall, the next few days will have varying conditions, with rain being a constant feature.
