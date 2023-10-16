16 October 2023

Scaffolder appears in court over trying to move Just Stop Oil protesters

By The Newsroom
16 October 2023

A scaffolder has appeared in court over trying to move Just Stop Oil protesters.

Louis Grieves, 22, from Bromley, appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday charged with threatening the protesters on Blackfriars Bridge in London on July 21.

Grieves appeared in court wearing a green camouflage jacket and blue trousers.

He denied one count of using threatening, abusive, insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause fear of or provoke unlawful violence against the protesters.

He will next appear at City of London Magistrates’ Court for a trial on January 19.

