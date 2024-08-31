Schoolboy tries on prize-winning cardboard crown in front of the King

A schoolboy donned his prize-winning cardboard crown in front of the King as the monarch visited a flower show.

The King laughed as Oliver Keith tried on the homemade creation of silver cardboard, purple tissue paper and golden tinsel at the Royal Horticultural Society of Aberdeen’s 200th anniversary show in the city’s Duthie Park.

He questioned the eight-year-old on the fit and how long it took him to make the third-prize winning entry before asking him if he would like to try it on.

The King became patron of the society earlier this year and it is marking its 200th anniversary, with the late Queen and King George previous patrons.

Oliver, from Portlethen, near Aberdeen, said: “He asked if it fits just perfectly for my size and if I would like to try it on.

“It was good. It was unusual with me wearing one and him not wearing one.”

Charles was also amused by displays of giant vegetables, including 6ft leeks, saying: “It’s amazing what you can achieve.”

The kilted King arrived to the sound of the pipes and was received by Lord Lieutenant of Aberdeen David Cameron.

He toured the show and spoke to officials and exhibitors, including Neil Muirhead, show secretary for the National Vegetable Society (Scottish Branch), who was one of those who grew the oversized leeks.

The King congratulated him on the “extraordinary” vegetables.

Mr Muirhead said: “He was asking how you grow them. You grow them under lights to try and trick them into thinking it’s still spring. It’s like trying to cheat nature to try to get them to grow to that size.

“He was asking if you can eat them and the answer is yes. It was really good to speak to him, he seemed genuinely interested.”

The King required some assistance with the garden shears he was given to cut a ribbon to officially open the show, having tried several times without success.

He laughed and said the shears were a “lovely idea”.

When the ribbon was cut, he raised the shears above his head and a crowd of about 200 cheered with one man shouting God Save the King.

Charles toured the audience, greeting several people, and was then presented with a bouquet of flowers by Charlotte Keith, Oliver’s sister.

He told the five-year-old the display was “very nice”.

Earlier, he was shown displays including photographs of the Queen Mother at the 175th show and also presented a trophy to a junior florist.

The horticultural society chairman, Brian Grant, who accompanied the King around the show tent, said: “It was a great honour have him here for our 200th anniversary show.

“It’s great that he’s agreed to become patron, taking after the late Queen.

“He’s obviously a keen gardener himself and he was very interested.

“Fortunately we’ve had a great day and he’s brought the sun down from Royal Deeside.”