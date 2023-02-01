Schools and nurseries shut after unexploded bomb found by metal detectorist

An unexploded bomb found by a metal detectorist has closed schools and a nurseries in a Highland town.

Bomb disposal teams have been called to the scene in Invergordon, Ross and Cromarty, and police are urging people to stay away from the area.

Invergordon Academy, Park Primary School and nursery, and South Lodge Primary and nursery are closed while emergency services deal with the incident.

Roads around the area in the Highlands town have been cordoned off following the discovery on Tuesday night.

Ryan Junor told the BBC the bomb was found by a group of metal detectorists, including himself.

He said a photo of the device was posted on metal detectorist social media sites leading to the suggestion it may be a mortar bomb.

Mr Junor told the broadcaster the group then alerted the authorities.

He said: “We know Invergordon is littered with artefacts. We were certainly not looking for bombs.”

A Royal Navy spokeswoman said: “We can confirm that Charlie Squadron from the Faslane-based Diving Threat and Exploitation Group (DXTG) are attending the incident in Invergordon.

“They have dispatched a Royal Navy Bomb Disposal Officer to the scene and are liaising with Police Scotland to deal with an item of historic ordnance which was found by a metal detectorist.”

Part of the road between the junctions of Gordon Terrace and Academy Road is shut, and Davidson Drive is closed to vehicles and pedestrians.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Emergency services are in attendance at Castle Terrace, Invergordon, after an unexploded ordnance was found.

“A cordon has been put in place and explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) has been contacted.”

Invergordon is a deep water port which served as a naval base in both world wars.