11 December 2021

Scores feared dead after tornadoes devastate Kentucky

By The Newsroom
11 December 2021

The governor of Kentucky has said he fears tornadoes have killed 70 people in the state and the death toll could exceed 100.

“This has been the most devastating tornado event in our state’s history,” Andy Beshear said at a news conference on Saturday.

Severe storms moved through the area on Friday night and caused catastrophic damage across multiple states.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Another political party? Treasury staff had office drinks during November 2020 lockdown

news

Geronimo ‘was killed for absolutely nothing’! Post-mortem tests on alpaca fail to find source of bovine TB

news

Cover up! Masks become mandatory in cinemas, theatres and churches

news