Scores feared dead after tornadoes devastate Kentucky
By The Newsroom
The governor of Kentucky has said he fears tornadoes have killed 70 people in the state and the death toll could exceed 100.
“This has been the most devastating tornado event in our state’s history,” Andy Beshear said at a news conference on Saturday.
Severe storms moved through the area on Friday night and caused catastrophic damage across multiple states.
