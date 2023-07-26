Scotland to mirror Irish citizenship model after independence, says Yousaf

Scotland would adopt a citizenship model similar to that of Ireland if it ever becomes independent, the First Minister will announce on Thursday.

Humza Yousaf will unveil the fifth paper in a series laying out the prospectus for Scotland after separation on Thursday, focusing on immigration and citizenship.

The Scottish Government has long advocated increased immigration to cope with an ageing population, with former first minister Nicola Sturgeon publishing plans for a separate Scottish visa in 2020, which was almost immediately rejected by Westminster.

Speaking at a roundtable event on Thursday in Edinburgh, Mr Yousaf will announce that anyone with a parent born in Scotland will be able to apply for Scottish citizenship if the country leaves the UK.

The paper will also lay out the rights of British nationals to claim dual citizenship, as well as how the process for foreign nationals to apply will be streamlined.

Speaking ahead of the announcement, the First Minister said: “Today I’ll outline the Scottish Government’s proposals for citizenship in an independent Scotland – they are inclusive, bold and they will help boost both our population and economy.

“Scotland’s working population is being hit by a heartless Westminster migration system that isn’t fit for purpose and a hard Brexit that Scotland didn’t vote for, making our population challenges significantly worse.

“I am in no doubt that alongside the climate crisis, the challenges of an ageing population are one of the biggest issues future generations will face in Scotland, unless action is taken today.

“The Scottish Government wants to make it easier for people, including those seeking to reconnect with family roots, to gain citizenship and contribute to our economy, society and public services like the NHS.

“And when we re-join the EU as an independent country, Scottish citizens will be able to enjoy all the benefits of EU citizenship too.

“An independent Scotland will be a welcoming country as part of our ambition to be an inclusive, progressive and prosperous nation. I look forward to the debate about what citizenship will mean in a modern, independent Scotland.”

Scottish Lib Dem MSP Willie Rennie said the paper was “more therapy for Humza Yousaf and the nationalist movement than a serious attempt to persuade people to support their cause”.

“Even if it is just for a few hours, it must be a great relief to be distracted from broken ferries, ever longer waiting lists and a social care backlog that mushrooms,” he added.

“But the SNP shouldn’t be using Government time and money when funds are tight and for something that they know just isn’t going to happen. A majority of people want Government to focus on the day job.”

Scottish Conservative shadow cabinet secretary for the constitution, external affairs and culture Donald Cameron MSP said: “This latest self-indulgent paper touting independence is not just a blatant misuse of public money and resources by the SNP, it demonstrates how out of touch they are with the public.

“It’s a sign of Humza Yousaf’s weakness that he is once again obsessing on breaking up the UK – because it’s the only issue his feuding party can agree on.

“Rather than wasting taxpayers’ money and civil servants’ time on pushing a divisive, party political agenda, a strong leader would be concentrating on the issues that matter to Scots – unacceptable NHS waiting times and the cost-of-living crisis.

“As for tackling population decline, the SNP’s policy of making Scotland the highest taxed part of the UK is an active disincentive to people settling here.

“While the scandal-ridden SNP retreat to their independence comfort blanket, only the Scottish Conservatives are focused on Scotland’s real priorities.”