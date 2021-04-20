Scotland’s lockdown restrictions to ease on Monday, Sturgeon confirms
Beer gardens, cafes, shops and gyms are to reopen in Scotland on Monday as Nicola Sturgeon confirmed lockdown easing will go ahead as planned.
The First Minister said the continued suppression of coronavirus and the success of the vaccine rollout meant some restrictions can be lifted.
She told a Covid-19 briefing that on Monday that the country will move from Level 4 to Level 3 of the Scottish Government’s five tiers of restrictions.
It means cafes, restaurants and beer gardens can open, along with shops, gyms, libraries and museums.
Hospitality will need to close at 8pm indoors and 10pm outdoors, with alcohol only allowed to be served outside.
Travel between Scotland, England and Wales will be permitted and tourist accommodation can welcome back visitors.
Funerals and weddings – including post-funeral events and receptions – will be allowed to take place with up to 50 people, but no alcohol may be served.
Other changes include the resumption of driving lessons and tests.
Ms Sturgeon told the briefing that two deaths from coronavirus and 178 positive tests have been recorded in the past 24 hours.
This continued decline in the number of cases means the country could relax restrictions, she said.
Further lockdown easing is due to take place on May 17, with Scotland planning to move to Level 2 of its restrictions, and to Level 1 on June 7.