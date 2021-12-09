09 December 2021

Scots Tory leader Douglas Ross isolating after staff member tests positive

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross is self-isolating after a member of his staff tested positive for Covid-19.

The unnamed worker was in Holyrood on Wednesday, but received a positive result from a lateral flow test later that night.

He is self-isolating while awaiting the result of a PCR test.

Mr Ross, who did a lateral flow test late on Wednesday afternoon, which was negative, is being PCR-tested as a precaution.

He is isolating while he awaits the results of that test, with five other members of staff in the Scottish Conservatives doing the same.

Bosses at the Scottish Parliament have been informed of the situation, as the party worker was in the building on Wednesday, the Conservatives confirmed.

