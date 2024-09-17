Scottish Government agrees to Glasgow hosting 2026 Commonwealth Games

The Scottish Government has backed Glasgow hosting a scaled down version of the Commonwealth Games in 2026, the PA news agency understands.

The city last hosted the international sporting event in 2014 and has stepped in after the planned 2026 hosts backed out.

The state of Victoria in Australia withdrew in 2023 citing a rise in estimated costs, but has pledged a “multi-million pound” investment if Scotland was to take over.

Due to a lack of time and funding, some sports will have to be dropped from the multi-event Games.

The multi-sport event is held every four years across Commonwealth countries, with Birmingham the most recent host city in 2022. Edinburgh hosted the Games in 1970 and 1986.

In an answer to a written question at the Scottish Parliament, Scotland’s Health Secretary Neil Gray said: “The Scottish Government has conducted a thorough assessment of Commonwealth Games Scotland’s proposal for Glasgow to host the 2026 Commonwealth Games.

“That assessment has been conducted alongside Commonwealth Games Scotland, the Commonwealth Games Federation, Glasgow City Council, the UK Government and, most recently, Commonwealth Games Australia.

“The collaboration has been extremely positive and productive and has resulted in the finalisation of a strong event proposal that will help to support a new future for the Commonwealth Games and deliver economic and sporting opportunity for Scotland.

“On that basis, I have written to the Commonwealth Games Scotland today to inform them that the Scottish Government will give its support for the proposal.”

No public funding is required from the Scottish Government for the delivery of the event

He continued: “No public funding is required from the Scottish Government for the delivery of the event and the Scottish Government will not provide any financial underwriting.

“This has been clearly communicated in my letter to Commonwealth Games Scotland and will be included in the final legal documentation.”

He said the Commonwealth Games Federation will cover “the majority of costs using money secured in a compensation negotiation with the Victorian Government following their withdrawal as hosts in July 2023”.

He added: “The Commonwealth Games Federation have provided a further £20 million of funding to support delivery of the event and required contingency: this includes a £5 million investment for Glasgow City Council to utilise for capital upgrades and a cultural programme.

“The UK Government has agreed to provide a ringfenced contingency funding of up to £2.3 million that can be accessed if existing budget funds and contingency have been exceeded and all efforts to reduce costs have been exhausted.”