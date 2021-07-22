Scottish Government sets out plans to ‘inspire’ climate action ahead of Cop26

The Scottish Government has set out its planned contribution to global efforts to tackle climate change, as the 100-day countdown to the Cop26 summit begins.

The UN conference in Glasgow later this year will be the most significant since the Paris climate agreement, which had a long-term goal of limiting global warming to 1.5C.

The 2015 accord required countries to create “nationally determined contributions” (NDCs) – containing details of their climate change action plans.

While Scotland was not a formal party to the Paris Agreement, ministers in Edinburgh have nevertheless put forward an indicative NDC to demonstrate their climate commitments.

Cop26 represents the world's best chance - and possibly one of our last chances - to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees

They have highlighted their 2030 target to reduce emissions of all major greenhouse gases by at least 75%, along with a commitment to a “just transition” away from fossil fuels.

Scottish Net Zero Secretary Michael Matheson said: “With Cop26 coming to Glasgow, Scotland has a unique opportunity to show leadership on climate action on the international stage.

“I’m proud to publish this pledge, setting out how Scotland is contributing to the global aims of the Paris Agreement.

“By highlighting our own action, we hope to inspire others to raise their ambition.

“Cop26 represents the world’s best chance – and possibly one of our last chances – to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees.

“We are working hard with our delivery partners to make sure the event is safe and secure and to create a platform for agreeing decisive climate action.”

Michael Matheson said the Scottish Government hopes to inspire other countries to ‘raise their ambition’ (Ben Birchall/PA) (PA Archive)

Following a review of NDCs earlier this year, the UN warned far more ambitious action plans are needed from governments around the world in order to meet the target of limiting global warming to 1.5C.

As the 100-day countdown began, Scottish Secretary Alister Jack said the UK is setting a “high bar” for other countries to follow.

He said: “We are now just 100 days from the crucial Cop26 event in Glasgow where world leaders must commit to protecting our planet by doing more to tackle the urgent threat of global climate change.

“As the countdown begins to the biggest summit the UK has ever hosted, every country, business and part of society must embrace their responsibility to slash greenhouse gas emissions.

“The UK Government is setting a high bar for other countries to follow as we build back greener from the pandemic, including through the Prime Minister’s Ten Point Plan for a Green Industrial Revolution which will help us reach our net-zero commitments and create thousands of highly-skilled jobs.”