30 October 2021

Scottish Greens co-leader tests positive for Covid ahead of Cop26

By The Newsroom
30 October 2021

Scottish Greens co-leader Lorna Slater has received a positive Covid-19 result just hours before Cop26 begins.

The MSP for the Lothian region said she will now self-isolate in line with NHS Scotland coronavirus guidelines.

It means she will miss events at the UN climate summit, which starts in Glasgow on Sunday.

Ms Slater, who is the Scottish Government’s minister for green skills, the circular economy and biodiversity, said on Twitter: “I had a positive Covid-19 test result.

“I feel very relieved to be double vaccinated and have only cold-like symptoms.

“I will be self-isolating following NHS advice.”

Scottish Labour MSP Monica Lennon showed her support by wishing Ms Slater well on social media.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Prime Minister reveals Queen was ‘on very good form’ during their weekly conversation

news

As world leaders meet ahead of Cop26, a pictorial reminder of how climate change is reshaping Earth

world news

Another two weeks of rest for the Queen who’s targeting Remembrance Sunday return

news