Scottish Greens to vote against Humza Yousaf in confidence motion

The Scottish Greens will vote against Humza Yousaf in a vote of no confidence after the First Minister pulled out of the powersharing Bute House Agreement.

Lorna Slater, co-leader of the Scottish Greens, told the PA news agency: “We no longer have confidence in a progressive Government in Scotland doing the right thing for climate and nature.”

The no confidence motion had been proposed by Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross after Mr Yousaf announced the end of the agreement on Thursday morning.

The decision means Scottish Green co-leader Ms Slater and Patrick Harvie are no longer ministers.

Their MSP group met on Thursday afternoon to discuss their approach to the no confidence vote.

Ms Slater said: “Today, the First Minister decided to tear up that agreement, to end the Bute House Agreement.

“So, we no longer have confidence in a progressive Government in Scotland doing the right thing for climate in nature.

“So, the Scottish Green MSPs will not be supporting Humza Yousaf in a vote of no confidence.”

She confirmed that rather than abstaining “we will vote in favour of a vote of no confidence”.

Ms Slater said the First Minister had “caved in to the conservative, right-wing branch” of the SNP.

Earlier, the Scottish Conservatives confirmed they will lodge a vote of no confidence in Mr Yousaf – with Tory leader Mr Ross branding him “weak” and a “failed First Minister”.

That came after an emergency meeting of the Scottish Cabinet on Thursday morning, where Mr Yousaf terminated the powersharing deal his party had with the Scottish Greens with “immediate effect”.

The Bute House Agreement had given the SNP a majority at Holyrood, and in the wake of its collapse the Tories sought to heap further pressure on the First Minister.

Mr Harvie said the SNP leader has decided to “burn his bridges” as he confirmed his party would vote in favour of a motion of no confidence in the First Minister.

Speaking to BBC Radio Scotland’s Drivetime programme, he said: “It’s for the Presiding Officer to chose a motion if one is presented.

“The only one I’ve seen in draft is a motion of no confidence in the First Minister. If that’s selected, we would have to vote for that.

“It’s very clear that Humza Yousaf has decided to burn his bridges with the progressive, pro-independence majority that was established in the Bute House Agreement.”