Scottish Labour ready to march to victory in local elections, party told

Scottish Labour’s general secretary has accused the Scottish and UK governments of treating the public “with contempt”, as he declared “bring on” the council elections.

James Kelly told party delegates he is confident Scottish Labour can win control of more councils in May’s local elections, citing dismay at the Conservatives over the partygate scandal and at the SNP’s workplace parking levy plans and their record on the NHS.

Speaking at the start of the Scottish Labour Party conference at Glasgow’s Royal Concert Hall on Friday, Mr Kelly said the election will come amid the backdrop of the SNP-Green cuts to council funding in the Scottish Budget and the Westminster Tory Government “who are treating the public with absolute contempt and disrespect”.

The former Glasgow MSP said the Scottish Government’s plans to allow councils to charge annual fees for people to park at work are a “scandalous attack on working people”.

He said: “These are all the hallmarks of an administration that is detached, out of touch and treating people with contempt.

“From that point of view, I can’t wait for the council election, held against a background of a Holyrood administration slashing hundreds of millions of pounds each year from council budgets.

“Bring on the elections.

“We look forward to these council elections and our candidates and our activists will take the message on the doorsteps and into the street.

“I’m confident it’ll be well received and in these elections we’ll march forward to Labour victories in communities throughout Scotland.”

Malcolm Cunning, leader of Glasgow City Council’s Labour group, told delegates: “This world-class city has been failed by an out of touch and incompetent SNP administration.

“Our streets are strewn with rubbish, ‘to let’ boards are creeping up Sauchiehall Street like gangrene up a wounded limb, and workers in the city have once again just completed a ballot to take strike action in order to get the pay and conditions that they deserve.

“We, the rejuvenated and revitalised Labour Party, are the alternative here in Glasgow and in every city, every town, every community the length and breadth of Scotland.

“This conference marks a moment where we as a movement turn to face the future and rediscover our self-confidence.

“The coming local elections will give us the chance to go to the people of our country, hear their hopes, their concerns and their aspirations.”