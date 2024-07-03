03 July 2024

Scottish Lib Dem MPs will be ‘local champions’ – Cole-Hamilton

03 July 2024

Scottish Liberal Democrat MPs will be “local champions”, party leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said as he took part in his final campaign visit before polling day.

He dropped in at the Scran Academy in Edinburgh, a catering social enterprise which trains young people.

Projections from the latest opinion poll suggest the Lib Dems could pick up five seats north of the border.

The party took four seats in the 2019 election but boundary changes have altered two of these constituencies.

Mr Cole-Hamilton said: “If you elect a Liberal Democrat, you will get a strong local champion focused on getting you fast access to GPs and dentists, and giving our nation’s carers a fair deal.

“We will stop sewage being dumped in our rivers, insulate you from the cost-of-living crisis and lift up Scottish education.

“In huge swathes of Scotland the choice is between the nationalists and a Liberal Democrat local champion who will fight for a fair deal for you and your community.

“Throughout this campaign, I have met former SNP voters disillusioned with the scandals and their mishandling of public services.

Alex Cole-Hamilton visited a social enterprise in Edinburgh on the final day of the campaign (Jane Barlow/PA) (PA Wire)

